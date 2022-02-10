Tyrese Gibson says his heart is broken after learning of his mother’s hospitalization.

Tyrese Gibson has asked for prayers after revealing that his mother, Pricilla Murray, has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia and is in a coma and in ICU.

The actor revealed on Wednesday that he received some heartbreaking news from his mother’s doctor, but he’s still holding out hope for a miracle, just days after asking fans for prayers for her health.

“The Doctor sat in this chair and just broke my heart by telling me there’s pretty much nothing else that can be done to turn things around,” Gibson wrote, accompanied by a photo of the hallway outside his mother’s hospital room.

“I took a breath and asked him in my most sincere voice….

“Had a pause and couldn’t respond…!!” Gibson continued. “Had a pause and couldn’t respond…!!”

TYRESE (@tyrese) shared this.

On Saturday, the Fast and Furious actor posted an emotional message to his fans, pleading for prayers and support.

“My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia, and she caught Covid, so she can’t breathe or eat on her own…….

This has been going on for the past week, and I haven’t posted [I’m doing it this time because I’m feeling helpless, and this is my cries for help….

I need your most sincere prayers, prayer warriors….

Hold on, mother, I’ll be there in a few days…..

God can pull you out of a coma, he’s done it before…..

Oh my God, I’ve seen the light, and everything has been going so well….

“And now this,” he continued.

The 43-year-old actor posted a photo of himself on set, his eyes closed.

In addition to the message, the actor requested that his fans leave their prayers in the comments section, urging “prayer warriors” to keep his family motivated.

TYRESE (@tyrese) shared a post.

“I feel helpless and need my prayer warriors to cover my mother, please please please keep her father God she has so much more to do…..,” he added.

“Amen….

I’m her baby boy, and I’m not sure I’ll be able to handle this one….Text me, don’t call me, I don’t have any words right now, so fight mother, please fight,” he wrote.

Tyrese Gibson Says His Heart Is Broken After Doctor’s Update on His Hospitalized Mom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese)