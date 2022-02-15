Tyrese Gibson’s mother, Priscilla Murray, died after a battle with Covid and pneumonia, and the actor is mourning the loss of his’sweet valentine.’

Tyrese Gibson’s mother, Priscilla Murray, has died after a long battle with Covid and pneumonia, and the actor is mourning the loss of his’sweet valentine.’

The 43-year-old Fast and Furious actor revealed that his mother, Priscilla Murray, died on Monday.

“This is the saddest moment of my life,” he said on behalf of his family and anyone who has ever prayed for his mother.

My beloved Valentine recently died.

“May the Lord Jesus Christ and his angels open heaven’s doors and embrace her.”

“As a family, we’re broken and can’t believe what’s happened…….

May the Lord Jesus Christ bless you and embrace you into the heavens as a result of your devotion to him.”

Tyrese posted a touching video of him holding his mother’s hand.

It comes after the star revealed Priscilla was in a coma due to pneumonia and Covid.

Tyrese kept his tens of millions of Instagram followers up to date on his mother’s health.

She was sedated, he said, and she couldn’t breathe or eat on her own.

“The Doctor sat in this chair and just broke my heart by telling me there’s pretty much nothing else that can be done to turn things around,” Tyrese wrote in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Wednesday.

“I took a breath and asked him in my most sincere voice….

“Have you ever heard of a man named Jesus Christ? For him, nothing is impossible.”

According to the actor, the doctor “paused and couldn’t respond” to his question.

Tyrese rose to prominence after his song Sweet Lady, which reached number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1998.

In the Fast and Furious franchise, he played Roman Pearce, and in Transformers, he played Sergeant Robert Epps.

