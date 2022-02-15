Tyrese Gibson’s mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson, passes away after being admitted to the hospital.

Priscilla Murray Gibson, Tyrese Gibson’s mother, died after a battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Tyrese shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram on Monday.

He shared a touching video of him holding and rubbing his mother’s hand as he sobbed goodbye.

Through his tears, Tyrese can be heard saying, “Rest in peace mom.”

“Mom, you fought.

You battled it out.

Oh, my god, I’m so sorry that this happened to you, Mom.

“Jesus,” you say.

He then spoke to his mother, promising to hold her hand for the rest of his life, just as she had done for him as a child.

“I’m gonna hold your hand for the rest of my life, OK? Everywhere I go, I’m gonna hold your hand the way you held my hand when I was a kid,” Tyrese promised.

In the caption, he thanked everyone who had been praying for his mother’s recovery and said he had lost his “sweet Valentine.”

“On behalf of my family and everyone who has ever prayed for my mother, this is the saddest moment of my life…………

My dear Valentine recently passed away…..

May the Lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the gates of heaven to embrace her………..

Tyrese captioned the heartbreaking post, “We as a family are broken and just can’t believe this…….”

“May the Lord Jesus Christ bless you in your journey with him and welcome you into the heavens……”

From now on, I ask you to HOLD MY HAND, MOTHER, and never let go of it……

As a child and a teen, you held my hand and never let it go, mother…”

Fans, friends, and fellow celebrities, including Snoop Dogg, who lost his mother in October, reacted positively to Tyrese’s announcement.

“Stay strong,” Snoop said, adding, “I’ll come see you this week if you want to pray with me and hug me.”

Throughout his mother’s hospitalization, the 43-year-old actor and singer has asked for prayers from his fans.

On February, he first announced that she was in a coma and in the ICU via Instagram.

a.

“It’s my mother.”

