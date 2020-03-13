U-Haul Offering Month of Free Self-Storage to College Students Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic spurs school closings, U-Haul is doing some good.

Late Thursday, the company announced that “U-Haul will extend 30 days of free self-storage at U-Haul-owned and operated facilities to help college students impacted by unforeseen schedule changes at their universities,” a press release read. U-Haul’s offer has come amid some schools such as Harvard moving classes online and having students evacuate their dorm rooms.

“The free month applies to new customers with college IDs and is a limited-time offer subject to availability,” the press release noted. “Click on uhaul.com/storage to find the store nearest you. Contact the store by phone or visit in person to take advantage of the offer.”

The company’s president, John Taylor, said, “We don’t know how every student is affected. But we know they are affected. More and more universities are giving instructions to leave campus and go home. Students and their parents are in need of moving and storage solutions. We have the expertise and network to help, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

Per the release, the move is the company’s first. “The 30 days free self-storage offer is typically extended to communities impacted by a natural disaster. This marks the first time U-Haul has extended the offer company-wide.”

“The 30 days free self-storage offer also applies to usage of U-Box portable moving and storage containers,” the press release declared. “With 257 cubic feet of space and one-ton capacity, U-Box containers can be filled at U-Haul facilities and stored in our secure warehouses.”

Meanwhile, people around the world, including famous names in Hollywood, are grappling with the effects of the pandemic while events around the United States are being postponed and gatherings canceled, from Disneyland and Disney World closing their doors to Broadway going dark.

