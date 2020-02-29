UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis has crowd falling crazy in love with her Beyoncé-inspired routine

The University of California, Los Angeles, junior’s amazing performance honored the one and only Beyoncé.

Hitting spins and flips to songs like “Crazy in Love” and “Ego,” Dennis ended her routine with her hands over her head in the shape of a crown. She even hit the woah, a popular dance move.

Dennis scored a 9.975 for her routine, close to a perfect score, according to UCLA.

That didn’t stop everyone else from thinking it was the best thing they ever had.