UCLA-Turner goes viral 1 year after former teammate Katelyn Ohashi due to Beyoncé’s incredible routine

Move over Beyoncé, the internet is getting better and better for Nia Dennis’ sensational performance.

After the UCLA Bruins gymnast thrilled the pitchers at a NCAA women’s college gymnastics meeting last weekend, her floor routine – tuned to a powerful mix of Beyoncé hits – went viral.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “The college junior – who did sign their name in the air Part of her outstanding choreography on the floor – took things to the next level with her unique Beyoncé mashup. “data-reactid =” 18 “> The college junior – who managed to sign her name in the air from her outstanding floor choreography – took things to the next level with her unique Beyoncé mashup.

Nia Dennis | Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty More

With orchestral versions of hits like “Crazy in Love”, “Ego” and even “Lose My Breath” by Destiny Child, Dennis ordered the ground and mixed her stunts with some of the Grammy winner’s famous dance moves.

The gymnast started her routine with a strong strut across the floor and mimicked Beyoncé’s famous Coachella stage dancer from 2018. While the routine continues – between laps and jumps – Dennis can be seen mixing the signature of the singer “Single Ladies” and incorporating traditional step movements.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “CONNECTED: This UCLA gymnast has earned a perfect 10 for her epic floor routine – watch her spin around the mat“data-reactid =” 33 “>CONNECTED: This UCLA gymnast has earned a perfect 10 for her epic floor routine – watch her spin around the mat



Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty More

The 21-year-old, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday evening, also creatively threw the blobs and ended her routine by confidently putting an invisible crown on her head.

Dennis received a 9.975 out of 10.0 for her routine and was the first of three members of her team to achieve this high score for the Bruins, ESPN reported.

<p class = “Canvas-Atom Canvas-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “And while the Beyoncé-loving gymnast was short of one perfect score, her teammate, Senior Grace Glenn wrote history as the first NCAA gymnast to land a perfect 10.0 as a leadoff member of the UCLA team, according to ESPN. “data-reactid =” 49 “> And while the Beyoncé-loving gymnast was just under a perfect result, her team-mate Senior Grace Glenn was the first NCAA gymnast to write history, which according to ESPN was a leadoff member of the UCLA team reached a perfect 10.0.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Dennis and the routines for creating viruses and history of her team Come a year after the former teammate Katelyn Ohashi broke the internet with her your own perfect 10-point floor routine.“data-reactid =” 50 “> Dennis and her team’s viral and historical routines come a year after former teammate Katelyn Ohashi broke the internet with her own perfect 10-point routine.



Katelyn Ohashi | Ricky Lee / UCLA More