UK charity quietly removes ‘HRH’ or ‘royal’ when referring to patron Meghan Markle on its website

A UK charity that has patronage from Meghan Markle appears to have quietly removed references to the terms ‘HRH’ and ‘royal’ when mentioning the Duchess of Sussex.

London-based Smart Works, which helps dress unemployed women for interviews to help them get back in the workforce, seems to have omitted more official terms when referencing Meghan’s role on its website.

The Duchess, 38, has been a patron of the London-based charity since January 2019 but the organisation has, it appears, recently altered the wording to reflect the step back that Harry and Meghan have taken from royal life.

As reported by People magazine, the charity, which launched a fundraising capsule clothes collection with Meghan last year, appears to have stopped using the words ‘HRH’ or ‘royal’ when discussing Meghan’s patronage.

A page detailing the charity’s links with the royal family was once entitled: ‘Our Royal Patron HRH The Duchess of Sussex.’

However, an updated page now instead refers to the 38-year-old wife of Prince Harry as simply ‘Our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex’.

Another sectin of the website that once read ‘Our Royal Patron’ is now headed up simply ‘The Duchess of Sussex’, although other, older areas of the site haven’t been updated and do still refer to Meghan as ‘HRH’.

Mailonline has contacted Smart Works for comment.

In February, Meghan and Harry announced they would no longer use the word ‘royal’ after tense discussions with Buckingham Palace. However, as yet, their social media platforms, including the SussexRoyal Instagram account continue to use the Sussex Royal moniker.

At the time, the couple release a statement commenting on the decision, writing: ‘While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organization, given the specific U.K. government rules surrounding use of the word “Royal”, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organization, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation.’

Last year, the Duchess of Sussex announced a partnership with Smart Works to create a capsule collection almost identical to the sell-out Smart Set collection that she debuted in September 2018.

The Smart Set collection saw every item sold by the retailers matched with one item donated to SmartWorks.

At the project’s launch, Meghan’s best friend and designer Misha Nonoo credited the royal with coming up with the idea for the project herself.

Smart Works have a team of 300 trained volunteers and helps long-term unemployed and vulnerable women regain the skills, confidence and tools to succeed at job interviews, return to employment and transform their lives.