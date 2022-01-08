Ulrika Jonsson, 54, poses in only her bra to show off her impressive abs and tattoos.

ULRIKA Jonsson, 54, delighted her social media followers yesterday when she posted a daring bathroom selfie to her Instagram account.

The Celebs Go Dating star posted a sizzling photo in her black bra to her Instagram Story, highlighting her intricate inkings across her arms and collarbone.

The presenter wore her blonde hair down in a tousled style as she posed in her bathroom.

Ulrika shared another glam bathroom selfie a few hours later, this time wearing a black silk nightie.

“When you come home under the influence of alcohol, with a face of makeup on and you think you look cute but actually you’re just p****d,” she captioned the photo.

The E4 star shared several photos with Towie’s Chloe Brockett while out with her Celebs Go Dating co-stars.

Ulrika took a break from filming Celebs Go Dating in November and shared a sweet selfie with her rarely-seen son Cameron.

At the time, the 54-year-old presenter used her Instagram Story to share a rare photo with her 27-year-old son from her first marriage to John Turnbull.

“When your boy meets you in between filming,” she captioned the beaming shot.

Ulrika also has three children, Bo, 21, Martha, 17, and Malcolm, 13, whom she welcomed with their fathers, Markus Kempen, Lance Gerrard-Wright, and Brian Monet, respectively.

Last year, the TV star retaliated against a troll who claimed that her children were all fathered by different men.

“Four children,” Ulrika wrote in the obscene message.

All of them have different fathers.

We now live in such a jumbled world.”

“We have another Karen among us,” Ulrika raged to her followers.

You know who I’m talking about: the ones with two followers and a mouth like an a***hole.”

It happened soon after she lent her support to Stacey Solomon, who has also been harshly chastised for having children with multiple fathers.

“For me, it wasn’t just about the humour of it,” she explained in her column for The Sun.

It was designed to cause harm.

To inflict pain on a woman and, more importantly, to shame her.

I didn’t want to be associated with the label because I didn’t feel ashamed.

Not in the least.

“The fact that my life had turned out differently than normal expectations — to the ‘norm’ — made my simple history appear complicated.”

“The simple truth is that both Stacey and I are good, caring mothers,” she says.

Regardless of the circumstances, we chose to have our children — we yearned for them…

