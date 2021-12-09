Ulrika Jonsson, 54, says she was matched with an 18-year-old on a dating site and he loved our age difference.

SHIRLEY BALLAS is a mouthwatering treat.

She doesn’t look a day over 40 at 61, which is incredible.

She’s not only gorgeous, but she’s also intelligent and sassy.

Any guy who is fortunate enough to have her should consider himself fortunate.

To top it all off, she has a 13-year-younger fiancé.

I believe the young bird still has enough life to pull a man in his thirties.

She truly possesses all of the aforementioned attributes.

I’m overjoyed at the prospect of her marrying Danny Taylor, her toyboy.

Shirley had divorced former ballroom star Sammy Stopford in 1984 and split from ex-dancer Corky Ballas in 2007. Now, actor Danny, 48, is set to become her third husband.

Shirley is unquestionably acting in her own self-interest.

And she’s paving the way for the rest of us older ladies to follow in her footsteps.

Shirley, you have my admiration.

I’m not sure what sparked the influx of young men I’ve encountered over the last year.

I’m pretty sure it was a story I read about Sharon Hawkins, a 50-year-old grandmother from North Carolina, who changed the age range on her dating app and ended up marrying a man in his twenties.

“I’ll take some of that,” I reasoned.

That sounds wild, fun, and out of the ordinary.

And I’m not afraid to be different.

I’m a one-man show.

So, after a few months, I fell into the dating app black hole.

It was a risk I was unwilling to take, but my best friend thought it would be a fun way to pass the time during lockdown.

Setting up my profile was frus­trating and complicated because there were so many cliches and technological requirements.

And, because I’m a Luddite, I forgot to choose an age range, so I ended up inadvertently falling into a digital pool of men ranging in age from 18 to 60.

I was completely unaware of the procedure.

However, I immediately felt it was a step too far when I matched with an 18-year-old.

Despite the fact that he “loved” the idea of our age difference, I dismissed him because I believed that my oldest son’s age of 27 should shape my lower age limit in some way.

I don’t want to come across as ageist in any way.

For the record, all of my ex-husbands and those with whom I’ve had long-term relationships have been around my age.

So this was a first foray.

Relax, gentlemen; I have no intention of selling anyone down the river here.

What happens on the app stays on the app, but suffice it to say, I had a few interesting encounters —…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Many of the guys said they didn’t care about the years between us, some even confessed they love an older woman because she is confident and knows what she wants. Ulrika Jonsson