Ulrika Jonsson says, “I divorced my third husband three years ago, but we STILL spend Christmas Day together…”

CHRISTMAS is a season for contemplation.

And it occurs to me as I do so that I made good choices in selecting my three husbands.

You could argue that the choices were less than ideal because things didn’t work out.

They were — or I was — bad.

But, for me, it’s less about how long a marriage lasts and more about how it ends.

Relationships will inevitably end as we all live longer lives and choose multiple partners throughout our lives; it’s just a fact of life.

And while it may not matter how things end in some situations, it certainly does when children are involved.

I’m not going to lie to you and say everything was rainbows and lollipops.

I had to bite the bullet and let my ex have our son the first Christmas I spent apart from my first husband — only two months after my marriage ended.

I’d been unfaithful, and the guilt had gotten the best of me.

I spent that Christmas alone with our son, who was just over a year old.

It was a difficult decision, but it felt right and reasonable.

Following that, we shared our precious boy over Christmases, which we continue to do to this day.

We spent some Christmases together in the beginning, and then we divided our time with him.

He’s currently 27 years old.

We gradually arrived at a point of compromise and, in a sense, Yuletide respect.

To present a united front, my second husband and I spent the first Christmas after our divorce together.

It was difficult, but not impossible, if we kept our daughter in mind.

We switch who she spends Christmas with nowadays.

There are a few tweaks and minor changes here and there, but we don’t withhold “permission” for each other unreasonably because we want the best for our daughter.

That means a lot to me.

That requires both parents’ willpower and selflessness, which can never be taken for granted.

I’m still married to my third husband for Christmas.

We’ve been divorced for three and a half years, but we still get along.

We get along well as parents, and I want us to stay together as a family on special occasions and holidays because, well, there’s no reason not to.

This has never felt like a challenging situation before.

We all get together for a big Swedish Christmas Eve celebration.

I get to work on the food, and my ex lends a hand with the decorations…

