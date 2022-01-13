Ulta Skincare Deals Begin at (dollar)13: Save 50% on Murad, Boscia, Mario Badescu, and L’Occitane products.

With Ulta deals starting at just (dollar)13, you can pamper your skin while staying within your budget.

If one of your goals for 2022 is to take better care of your skin, Ulta has made it easier than ever to switch up your skincare routine and stick to it.

The Ulta Love Your Skin Event is here, which means you can save 50% on top-selling, highly effective skincare products.

Every day of the sale has a different set of deals to choose from, so if something piques your interest, add it to your cart as soon as possible.

You can get fantastic products for 50% off, but there’s a catch: these offers only last for 24 hours.

This is the best time to shop if you see a product you’ve been dying to try or simply want to stock up on your favorites.

Murad, Boscia, Mario Badescu, and L’Occitane products are all on sale today (starting at (dollar)13).

This Vitamin C serum revitalizes and rejuvenates your skin.

It provides antioxidant defense against free radicals, which cause skin to age.

This is exactly what your skin requires to be moisturized, smoothed, and brightened.

“I’ve bought this again and again and it always works,” a regular user said.

“I used the product exactly as directed, applied to a clean face every other evening,” another shopper stated.

I’ve only been using it for a few days, but I’ve noticed a difference already.

“My skin appears to be clear and healthy.”

This is an oil in the bottle, but when it comes into contact with water, it turns into a sheer, milky lotion that cleanses the body as you shower.

The skin is cleansed, nourished, and softened.

“This is the best thing I’ve EVER used to shave,” one Ulta shopper said.

I’m 22 years old…

