Ulta Skincare Deals Begin at (dollar)13: Today Only, Save 50% on Clinique and Origins

With Ulta deals starting at just (dollar)13, you can pamper your skin while staying within your budget.

If one of your goals for 2022 is to take better care of your skin, Ulta has made it easier to switch up your skincare routine and stick to it.

Ulta’s Love Your Skin Event is here, which means you can save 50% on high-quality, best-selling skincare.

Every day of the sale has a different set of deals to choose from, so if something piques your interest, add it to your cart as soon as possible.

You can get fantastic products for 50% off, but there’s a catch: these offers only last for 24 hours.

This is the best time to shop if you see a product you’ve been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites.

Today, Clinique and Origins products are on sale (starting at (dollar)13).

We all (unfortunately) know the sticky, heavy feeling of a thick moisturizer sitting on top of our skin, and no one wants it.

Instead, try this oil-free gel-cream moisturizer.

This light moisturizer hydrates deeply without leaving a greasy residue on the skin.

The hydration can last up to 100 hours in fact.

If you’re wondering how that’s possible, it’s thanks to Auto-Replenishing Technology, which allows the skin to create its own internal water source and keep that moisture locked in for a plump, healthy-looking glow.

This is excellent for dealing with dryness, dullness, and excess oil.

This is a good one to try if you have normal, dry, combination, or oily skin.

“This is the only gel-like moisturizer I’ve ever been able to use,” one shopper said.

Because I have oily but dehydrated skin, it’s extremely difficult to find a product that adds a lot of moisture without being too thick, creamy, or oily.

“I’ll buy it again and again.”

This best-selling face wash effectively removes makeup, dirt, and oil from the skin, leaving it feeling fresh, clean, and balanced.

This frothy cleanser is perfect for…

