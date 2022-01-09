Ulta Skincare Deals Start at (dollar)13: Save 50% on It Cosmetics and First Aid Beauty Products

Ulta Skincare Deals Begin at (dollar)13: Get 50% Off It Cosmetics and First Aid Beauty

Ulta offers deals starting at (dollar)13 to pamper your skin while staying within your budget.

If one of your goals for 2022 is to take better care of your skin, Ulta has made it easier to switch up your skincare routine and stick to it.

Ulta’s Love Your Skin Event is here, which means you can save 50% on high-quality, best-selling skincare.

Every day of the sale has a different set of deals to choose from, so if something piques your interest, add it to your cart as soon as possible.

You can get fantastic products for 50% off, but there’s a catch: these offers only last for 24 hours.

This is the best time to shop if you see something you’ve been wanting to try or simply want to stock up on your favorites.

Today, You can get major discounts on It Cosmetics and First Aid Beauty products (starting at (dollar)13).

When you include the IT Cosmetics Confidence in an Eye Cream in your routine, you can say goodbye to wrinkles, dark circles, and puffy under eyes.

This hydrating eye cream is gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin.

It has color-correcting and brightening properties.

“I have purchased this product multiple times and will continue to do so,” one Ulta customer said.

“I love this eye cream so much. I started noticing a difference right away!” said another.

It has lightened and awakened my dark circles under my eyes.

This is the best eye cream I’ve ever used, and it’s also extremely hydrating.

I would definitely recommend this eye cream, as well as the confidence in a cream.”

This is the only body lotion you’ll ever need.

It’s a multi-tasking body lotion with 10% AHA that exfoliates and moisturizes the skin to eliminate bumps and hydrate it.

It’s a sort of cross between a chemical exfoliant and a moisturizer.

Use this to improve the texture of your skin, soothe it if it’s inflamed, and strengthen the skin barrier.

“Life…,” said one Ulta shopper.

