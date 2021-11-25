Ulta’s Black Friday Sale: Save $10 on Kylie Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Benefit Cosmetics, and More

Ulta’s Black Friday Sale: (dollar)10 Kylie Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Benefit Cosmetics, and More

This year’s Ulta Black Friday sale has a ton of great deals on makeup, haircare, and skincare from your favorite brands.

Don’t let this opportunity pass you by.

We hand-picked these deals and products because we love them and think you will too, especially at these prices.

We may receive a commission if you purchase something through our links because E! has affiliate relationships.

The retailer, not E!, is in charge of selling the items.

Get ready, beauty fans: Ulta’s Black Friday Sale has begun.

You won’t want to miss out on some incredible deals this year.

Ulta has everything you need for the holidays, whether it’s new makeup or the perfect gift for your friends.

Benefit Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Tarte, It Cosmetics, Clinique, and other must-have brands are offering full-size mascaras for just (dollar)10 right now.

Not only that, but a variety of Kylie Cosmetics, BareMinerals, Nars, and other brands’ lipsticks, lip glosses, lip oils, and lip balms are all (dollar)10.

As if that weren’t enough, Urban Decay’s highly rated Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette is also on sale for just (dollar)27! There’s clearly no better time to shop.

We’ve compiled a list of items that we think are worth purchasing during Ulta’s Black Friday sale.

Check them out in the gallery below.

Whether you’ve been a fan of Urban Decay for a long time or are new to the brand, now is the best time to get your hands on the Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette.

It comes with 12 matte, shimmer, and metallic rose-toned neutral eyeshadows.

Why not add some mascara to your eye look if you’re getting the palette above? Urban Decay’s Perversion Volumizing Mascara will give you thicker, fuller-looking lashes without clumping.

We highly recommend it because it’s one of our personal favorites!

Another mascara we recommend is Benefit Cosmetics’ Roller Lash Curling and Lifting Mascara.

It lasts a long time and gives the appearance of longer, fuller lashes without flakiness.

It’s only (dollar)10 at the moment.

This BareMinerals lipstick has a soft-matte finish and is highly pigmented.

It is available in 18 different colors and lasts all day.

You don’t want to miss out on this (dollar)10.

These Kylie Cosmetics lip glosses will give your lips a nice glossy shine without being sticky.

There are 18 different colors to choose from, and we’ve narrowed it down to…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Ulta’s Black Friday Sale: (dollar)10 Kylie Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Benefit Cosmetics, and More

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

Ulta’s Black Friday Sale: Snag (dollar)10 Deals on Kylie Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Benefit Cosmetics and More