Ultimate guide to pregnancy in lockdown! Experts reveal pregnant women with symptoms will be tested

Women should prepare a back-up birthing partner who can help them through the intensity of labour if their first choice gets sick, according to Dr Corda.

She said: ‘Pregnant women are still allowed to have a single birth partner during the crisis, but the partner must be well and not show signs of coronavirus.

‘If he or she does, they will sadly not be allowed on to labour ward because of the risk of transmitting infection to other labouring women and also staff.’

And most trusts are only allowing partners into the ward during ‘active labour’ – from when the woman is 3-4cm dilated.

‘The reason for this is that the first phase, called the latent phase, can sometimes last several hours or even days, and therefore to minimise risk of infection being transmitted around the ward, partners will not be allowed to accompany during this time,’ she added.

‘This sadly also includes inductions of labour, where the process of starting labour can take a long time in some cases.

‘All maternity units recognise the absolute need for women to have birth partners with them during labour.’

But some units have banned partners altogether if the mother is admitted antenatally, before birth, or postnatally, afterwards.

Will I be tested for coronavirus on admission to hospital?

Pregnant women are not being routinely tested for coronavirus, Dr Froud revealed, but they ‘will be tested on the same basis as anyone else’.

Dr Corda confirmed this means if a pregnant woman has coronavirus symptoms they will be tested to ensure the safety of the midwife and others.

She added that if the woman develops sepsis in labour they’ll also be tested.

‘The reason for this is that when someone is asymptomatic, there is very little benefit of testing them for the virus,’ she said.

Dr Froud suggested this policy could change as the situation develops.

If I think I have coronavirus, what will happen if I go into labour with the symptoms?

If a woman goes into labour with symptoms of coronavirus she will be tested and hospital staff will wear protective equipment around her.

‘She will be offered a mask to wear and all necessary disinfecting procedures will be implemented,’ said Dr Corda.

The soon-to-be mother would be placed into an isolation room and looked after by a smaller team to minimise infection.

Other than being in isolation and more closely monitored the birth will be much the same as normal, with gas, air and an epidural all still available.

Dr Froud added that ‘there is little evidence to suggest any harm will come to the baby’ if the mother does test positive for coronavirus.

Are newborns at risk of the virus and what are symptoms within babies?

Babies who have tested positive for coronavirus in the past experience very mild or no symptoms at all.

Dr Corda confirmed: ‘Newborns are not particularly as risk of the virus, from what we can tell so far.’

She thinks it seems like most babies become infected by the virus after birth or maybe during delivery.

‘We don’t yet understand why this is, but the evidence around this so far is reassuring and most babies will be asymptomatic or only have very mild symptoms,’ she added.

Dr Froud revealed latest evidence suggested a baby could get the virus within the womb, because of a single case of a baby born to an infected woman being found with antibodies at birth.

Antibodies cannot travel through the placenta, meaning the baby had already started fighting the illness while inside the womb.

She added that women with coronavirus could still breastfeed their baby because there is no evidence to suggest it can be transmitted that way.

Will I be at risk when I go to a hospital to give birth?

The risk of infection in hospital is being ‘minimised’, says Dr Corda, as staff who become ill go into self-isolation and partners are banned from wards.

Dr Froud agreed hospital staff were washing their hands, deep cleaning wards and spacing beds further apart.

But she added: ‘By the sole fact a woman will be exposed to a new environment and healthcare professionals there is a risk of transmission.’

Why has my home birth been cancelled and are there any circumstances where they can go ahead?

While having a baby at home might be the most comfortable setting, if anything went wrong during the coronavirus pandemic an ambulance might not be available quickly enough.

Staff shortages and the lockdown means midwives needed to be ‘centralised’ within hospitals so they can help more women quickly.

Dr Corda said: ‘Home births have sadly been stopped by the majority of trusts, and this is primarily in order to ensure the safety of both mother and baby.

‘If there are any complications during a home birth, we cannot guarantee that an ambulance will be available to transport you to the hospital in time.

‘In addition, with staff shortages affecting all maternity and hospital departments, we need to centralise staff to the hospital, to be able to provide a service that runs smoothly and minimises risk to staff of getting infection, if they are to travel to individual communities.’

Dr Froud agreed, adding that home births use up ‘extra resources’ which need to be merged to cover staff shortages.

Will I be visited by my midwife?

Midwife visits are expected to go ahead but most have been moved to video consultations online or else over the phone.

Dr Corda added: ‘If you have suffered from any complications during the birth of have an existing medical condition, you will still be monitored appropriately.’

If everyone in the household is well home visits will still happen, according to Dr Froud. She added: ‘Maternity staff should be provided with appropriate PPE when entering homes of women with suspected symptoms, or when other household members have infection.’

I have hospital appointments booked. Are they going ahead?

Women need to continue their antenatal care, says Dr Corda, but there will be fewer hospital visits.

She said: ‘At some appointments it will be necessary to have face to face time, in particular if there are complications during your pregnancy or you have a medical condition that needs monitoring, but otherwise telephone consultations or video calls will be done instead.’

Dr Froud said it was ‘absolutely essential’ women get at least six face to face antenatal consultations.

She revealed multiple tests would be performed in one appointment to reduce the number of staff involved.

If a pregnant women does have symptoms or must follow the ‘stay at home’ guidance either an urgent home antenatal appointment can be arranged or the appointment can be delayed for up to two weeks.

What can I do to protect myself?

Wash your hands, avoid touching your face and cough or sneeze into a tissue before binning it immediately to give yourself the best chance against the illness.

Dr Corda added: ‘You will be spending most of your time if not all of it at home, so it’s really important that you look after yourself and invest in your fitness, nutrition and managing stress, all of which will help to keep you and your baby healthy.’

And if a member of your household has symptoms or tests positive it’s important to isolate from the person affected by sleeping in a difference room, eating at different times, using different cooking utensils and maybe even living somewhere else.

Dr Froud added: ‘The most important thing is to follow the government guidelines which, includes: regular handwashing, avoid non-essential use of public transport, work from home where possible, use the telephone or online services to contact your GP or other essential services, and of course follow the guidance on social distancing.

‘If you are in your 3rd trimester it is important to be particularly vigilant at avoiding social contact.’

My partner has been banned from the delivery suite, what can they do to help?

Dr Corda says communication is key. Even if a partner has been banned from the delivery suite, they can still be there through FaceTime.

‘It’s really important for you to have that connection with them, to help reduce any anxiety you may feel about being admitted on your own, though we will have midwives and doctors around to help support you as needed,’ she said.

Physical support is vital, added Dr Froud. She said: ‘It is important to recognise that giving birth is a huge ordeal both mentally and physically.

‘Therefore, it is important the birthing partner acknowledges this and provides emotional and physical support for the new mother.’

What can I do to help myself through labour if I am alone?

Relaxing music during labour can help by ‘optimising their environment’, otherwise women should exercise and perfect their birthing plan, says Dr Froud.

She added: ‘They may choose to have someone else accompany them if their original birthing partner cannot attend due to current covid19 infection.

‘Optimise their environment by choosing music that they find relaxing, maintaining their health and fitness antenatally will help them cope with the physical and mental stress of labour, eating well and exercising.

‘Ensure they have a birthing plan they are happy with that they have discussed with their midwive, taking into consideration the pain relief they may want in the absence of their birthing partner.’