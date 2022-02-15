‘Uncharted’ Movie Review: Tom Holland Imbues Nathan Drake With Too Much Spider-Man

Uncharted is a stale continuation of a thrilling video game series.

It throws a lot at the wall to see what sticks, but it lacks a unified vision that excites or engages dramatically.

As a result, Nathan Drake and Sully, who were once charismatic, have become wooden action heroes who lack the ability to soar like their video game counterparts.

Uncharted is a fun popcorn movie, but it falls short as a film adaptation of its source material.

Nathan (Tom Holland) is a streetwise young man who supports himself by working as a bartender.

On the basis of a childhood promise, he waits for his older brother, Sam (Rudy Pankow), to return.

Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) shows up at the bar one day and invites him to join him on a treasure hunt.

They might meet Sam along the way, after all.

The two action heroes in Uncharted are on a quest to reclaim Ferdinand Magellan’s fortune, which was stolen 500 years ago by the House of Moncada.

If they are to find the treasure, they must also work with Chloe Frazer (Sophia Ali).

They’ll soon discover that there are far more dangerous people after the gold, and they’re willing to kill anyone who stands in their way.

As seen in the trailer, Uncharted begins with Nathan falling from a great height.

It jumps back 15 years to tell his story, his relationship with his brother, and how he developed his adventurous spirit.

The screenplay by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway makes a point of explaining the young man’s one true connection.

Uncharted gets right to work on the adventure aspect of the game.

Nathan and Sully get into a series of heists that are reminiscent of other heist movies like National Treasure.

Director Ruben Fleischer alternates between Nathan’s personal goal of reuniting with his brother and the adventure.

As a result, he plans to weave the two into a compelling story.

Even for those who have never played the video game franchise, the series’ revelations are predictable.

Uncharted is a powerful film that emphasizes the importance of family legacy.

As a result of family involvement, several characters are on this journey.

Characters tread a thin line between making promises and attempting to establish a sense of trust in a world rife with deception and greed.

The most action-packed set…

