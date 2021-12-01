Uncle Ben has a cameo in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Uncle Ben does not appear in any of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man films, which sets them apart from their predecessors.

Although the MCU avoided Spider-Man’s origin story entirely, at least one scene referencing Uncle Ben, Peter Parker’s father figure, was written but not shot for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

One of Spider-Man: Homecoming’s writers, Jonathan Goldstein, mentioned the cut scene in a tweet on Tuesday.

“We wrote a scene where May takes Peter to the closet and they choose one of Ben’s old suits that she hadn’t thrown away,” Goldstein says.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, another Spider-Man: Homecoming writer, John Francis Daley, mentioned the scene when the movie first came out.

He explained why it wasn’t included in the film’s final cut.

“We talked about [May] mentioning him directly in a scene,” Daley said.

“It was when [Peter] was getting ready for homecoming, and the wardrobe she was giving Peter was entirely comprised of Uncle Ben’s clothing.

We knew it was a nice moment, but we also knew it deviated from his arc.

If you’re going to discuss someone’s death, you don’t want it to be a casual conversation.”

“The truth is, we want audiences to bring their own… let them fill in those blanks right now,” Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige told Cinema Blend around the same time about why Spider-Man: Homecoming skipped the origin story.

They’ve already seen the other movies.

They’ve delved into the world of comic books.

They’ll be able to fill in the blanks.

We made the deliberate decision not to retread that ground.

People can read into the little things that are said here and there.

We don’t know what the specific facts were in the past… we haven’t said anything about it yet.”

The MCU Spider-Man trilogy began with Spider-Man: Homecoming and will conclude with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tom Holland’s return for another trilogy of MCU Spider-Man films has been suggested by Sony Pictures producer Amy Pascal.

Marvel Studios, on the other hand, claims that no concrete plans have yet been made.

Holland also added his two cents to the discussion.

What do you think of Spider-Man: Homecoming’s cut Unce Ben scene? Do you think they…

