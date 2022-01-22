Under (dollar)100, Revamp Your Wardrobe With Eye-Catching Styles

Under (dollar)100, Update Your Wardrobe With Stand-Out Styles

Alison Deyette, a style expert, discovered affordable pieces that can be mixed and matched to elevate any outfit.

Don’t freak out if you walk into your closet and realize you have nothing to wear.

You don’t have to get rid of everything in your closet.

To freshen things up, you only need a few new pieces.

Take a cue from Style Expert Alison Deyette, who put together some stylish ensembles for under (dollar)100.

You can shop Alison’s entire lookbook here if you want to feel like a professional stylist put your outfit together, but that’s not all.

The best part is that these pieces can be used in a variety of ways.

To make new outfits, mix and match them with items you already own.

Check out Alison’s on-trend looks below, and make sure to follow her on Instagram for more fashion tips.

Look 1: Faux Leather and a Bold Color

“While most of us have leather jackets in our closets, the stand-out piece to get is leather or faux leather pants, which are the perfect three-season item to wear with an oversized sweater, sparkly top, and even a blazer if you have business to attend to,” Alison explained.

“I like this faux leather pair for their relaxed fit,” the stylist continued.

These will give you more wardrobe options than a pair of tight leather leggings.

“Additional features include a tie waist and a side button hem.”

“Let’s take a look at the brightly colored sweater.

Make your look POP with a bright, bold colored sweater instead of an all-black ensemble.

This is the kind of sweater you can wear all winter long.

“For a polished look, pair with faux leather, obviously jeans, or a herringbone or tweed pant or skirt,” Alison suggests.

“Do the “half-tuck” on this sweater to still define your shape,” she suggested.

“And sometimes an outfit needs a shoe that grabs attention like these cool, faux snakeskin booties,” Alison concluded.

Look 2: Sweater-Dress Combo with Curves

“While sweaters are the go-to all-season outfit,” Alison explained.

