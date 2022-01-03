Under one’surreal’ requirement, Quentin Tarantino allowed Margot Robbie to read the ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ script.

Quentin Tarantino Permitted Margot Robbie to Read the Script for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Under One “Surreal” Requirement

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, directed by Quentin Tarantino, is a high-end hangout film that has divided critics.

However, it stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, and has a fantastic cast.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is Tarantino’s final film before he leaves the industry.

Robbie reminisced about her “bizarre” script reading session with Tarantino.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set in 1969 Los Angeles, during Hollywood’s Golden Age.

Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) is a fading television actor who is having trouble staying relevant.

Cliff Booth (Pitt), his stunt double and best friend, tries to work around the entertainment industry’s rapid changes.

Meanwhile, Rick lives next door to Sharon Tate (Robbie) and her husband, Roman Polanski (Rafal Zawierucha).

They have no idea that the Manson family is lurking around the corner.

Sharon is on their radar, but in the historical canon, things don’t always go as planned.

Empire spoke with Robbie about her experience filming Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The legendary director didn’t want any script leaks.

He would only let her read the script for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in his kitchen.

“There was no, ‘I’m going to email you a script,'” Robbie explained.

“It was like, ‘You can read it for a while, and then I’ll take it back.'”

“Sitting at his kitchen bench, it was honestly one of the most surreal moments of my life,” Robbie continued.

The script had his handwriting on it, and there was only one copy of it.

I’m a slow reader, so I was there for about four hours because it was also a long book.”

“He’s like that.

‘I’m just watching Dexter (in the other room) right now,’ Robbie explained.

“I assumed he was watching some obscure Italian Western or something, but he was like, ‘No, I’m really into Dexter right now.’ So he kept hopping back into the kitchen, asking, ‘Are you done yet?’ and I was like, ‘No, I’m halfway!'”

Tarantino, on the other hand, didn’t leave Robbie thirsty while reading Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

‘Do you need anything?’ he asked, according to Robbie.

“I’d been reading for quite some time at that point.”

‘Could I have a beer, please?’ I asked, and he said.

‘I’ve got a VB,’ an Australian beer I’ve never seen outside of Australia in my life…

