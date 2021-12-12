Unexpectedly, a Fox News host announces his departure from the network.

Chris Wallace, the anchor of Fox News Sunday, unexpectedly announced on Sunday that he is leaving the network, effective immediately.

Wallace will join CNN’s new CNN(plus) streaming platform to host a weekday show, CNN announced just two hours after he said goodbye to viewers.

For 18 years, Wallace hosted the Sunday morning show on Fox News Channel.

“This is my final Fox News Sunday after 18 years.”

“This is the last time we will meet like this,” Wallace said at the end of this weekend’s broadcast.

“The Fox bosses promised me eighteen years ago that they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked.

And they kept their word.

I’ve been given complete freedom to report to the best of my ability, to cover the stories I believe are important, and to hold our country’s leaders accountable.

It’s been an incredible journey.”

Wallace, the son of 60 Minutes journalist Mike Wallace, said he wanted to “try something new” and “go beyond politics” to cover his other passions.

“I’m looking forward to a new adventure.”

I hope you will take a look at it.

“And so, dear friends, that’s it for today,” he said.

“Wishing you a wonderful week.”

I also hope you’ll continue to watch Fox News Sunday.”

Wallace will be replaced by a rotating group of guest hosts until a permanent host is named, according to Fox News.

According to Variety, Bret Baier, John Roberts, Shannon Bream, Martha MacCallum, Jennifer Griffin, Neil Cavuto, Dana Perino, and Bill Hemmer are expected to be among the guest hosts.

“We are extremely proud of our journalism and the incredible team that Chris Wallace was a part of for the past 18 years.”

“The legacy of Fox News Sunday will be carried on by our top journalists, many of whom will rotate in the role until a permanent host is named,” Fox News Media said in a statement released on Sunday.

Wallace, 74, didn’t go unemployed for long.

CNN released a statement from the journalist a few hours after his final Fox News Sunday aired, announcing his decision to anchor a CNN(plus) show.

Early in 2022, the streaming service is set to debut.

Wallace expressed his delight at joining CNN…

