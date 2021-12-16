Unfortunate News at the George Jones Museum

The Unfortunate Update at the George Jones Museum

In Nashville’s Lower Broadway entertainment district, The George Jones, a museum, restaurant, and concert venue dedicated to the late country music legend, closed permanently this week.

The owners of the entertainment venue announced the sad news on Instagram on Monday, citing the difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the Christmas Day bombing on Second Avenue last year.

Jones memorabilia that was previously housed in the museum will be relocated in the near future.

The owners of the venue wrote, “It has been a difficult two years for so many – our company has been no different.”

“From the pandemic (and its ups and downs) to the 2nd Avenue bombing a year ago, we have fought for what is right for our loyal employees and local partners.

As many business owners know, keeping a business afloat is difficult on a daily basis (to say the least) due to labor shortages and product consistency issues.”

The George Jones (@the_george_jones) shared this.

“For these reasons, we announce with a heavy heart that The George Jones Entertainment Venue will close after a wonderful run,” the statement continued.

The museum’s belongings will be “handled with care” and relocated to a new location to be announced later.

Following that, the owners thanked Jones’ fans for their support since the venue first opened in 2015.

Jones passed away in April 2013 at the age of 81.

With over 160 charting singles, he is regarded as one of the most influential country artists of his generation.

He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1992 for his song “He Stopped Loving Her Today.”

According to The Tennessean, the George Jones museum housed his clothes, awards, instruments, and his famous John Deere lawnmower.

Residents and visitors to Nashville were both disappointed by the venue’s closure.

“This is such a bummer… we’ve only been to Nashville twice, and both times we stopped for drinks and music.

On Facebook, one fan wrote, “One of the nicest locking bars in town.”

“I am heartbroken to learn of this.

When we visit Nashville, this is one of our favorite places to visit.

However, I fully comprehend your position.

Another person added, “We are living in uncharted territory.”

The George Jones is the most recent venue to close in downtown Nashville in recent weeks.

The owners of the Flying Saucer taproom announced earlier this month that it would close on December 31.

15th…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy Summary

George Jones Museum Reveals Unfortunate Update