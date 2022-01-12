Unlike ex-boyfriend Kanye West, who gave her a full makeover, Pete Davidson “encourages Kim Kardashian to wear whatever she wants.”

Unlike ex-Kanye West, who gave her a full makeover, Pete Davidson “encourages Kim Kardashian to wear whatever she wants.”

Pete Davidson, KIM Kardashian’s boyfriend, is said to want her to be able to choose her own style rather than having it dictated to her by her ex, Kanye West.

Fans have noticed Kim and Kanye in more casual attire and on more laid-back dates than they were used to seeing when they were together.

Kim and Pete have been seen on a number of dates in recent months, including dinner and a movie in his hometown of Staten Island and a Halloween outing at California’s Knott’s Scary Farm.

Pete encourages his girlfriend to “wear whatever she wants” when they spend time together, a source told PageSix, because he wants her to feel completely at ease with him.

Another source claimed that this is one of the reasons Kim is “super happy and relaxed” with him because he “doesn’t care about appearances or being cool.”

“With Pete, Kim feels no pressure to be anything other than herself,” the source continued.

According to the insider, Kim “admires” the Saturday Night Live comedian’s “grounded” lifestyle, which has helped her “bring out the best” in her, especially in comparison to her ex.

For their more relaxed outings, fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians were used to seeing Kim and her ex-boyfriend dressed alike in matching neutral-colored ensembles, often from his Yeezy line.

When the two were out and about together, they were usually dressed to the nines, with Kim matching Kanye’s style in darker or neutral colors.

Kim was all about bright looks, bandage dresses, and funky accessories before they got together in 2012.

Kanye gave her entire wardrobe a major makeover during an episode of KUWTK shortly after their romance began, and viewers got to see how that all changed after they got together.

He showed up with his stylist to go through Kim’s closet and get rid of a lot of her belongings in order to do a complete makeover.

“Kanye has definitely inspired me to be a little more of an individual,” Kim said at the time.

“I believe that my style is evolving and changing, as it should, because that is what life is all about.”

“He’s a fashion designer who adores clothes, so I’m looking forward to working with him and seeing what his vision of fashion is.”

Despite the reality star’s belief that her ex was assisting her in becoming more of an “individual” through her style, many fans disagreed, believing that he was simply transforming her style into what he wanted rather than what she did.

