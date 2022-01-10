Unpacks That Shocking Yellowjackets Murder [SPOILER]

It’ll be a bumpy ride, so fasten your seatbelts…and that’s 25 years after the crash.

The awe-inspiring Yellowjackets episode that aired on Jan.

This murder has created quite a stir.

After months of trying to disprove Shauna’s (Melanie Lynskey) and Adam’s (Peter Gadiot) ostensibly too-convenient relationship, the jaw-dropping Jan.

Spoiler alert: Adam is no longer alive.

Yes, thanks to Shauna’s finely honed knife skills, it’s cold, hard, and dead.

Shauna confronted Adam about his shady past (he didn’t go to Pratt!) and why she had glitter in her closet after the botched blackmail heist.

Shauna’s husband, Jeff (Warren Kole), turns out to be the true thief.

So, if Adam isn’t six feet under, where does that leave him?

“Like everyone else, we had a lot of questions about Adam’s motivation,” Gadiot told E! News exclusively.

“There’s a lot of speculation about all of these different possible scenarios, but as far as I can tell, no one has figured out the truth: he’s exactly who he claims to be.”

Gadiot admitted that Adam is “in a way a red herring” and that fans may be “disappointed” by the revelation that Adam’s genuine love for Shauna isn’t the result of “some elaborate plan.”

“When the showrunners [Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickelson] pitched me this character and his arc, they basically said, ‘He’s the most important element in the world of the lead characters,'” Gadiot reflected.

“Obviously, it’s an ensemble piece with a lot of characters to serve, but it would have a huge impact.”

Adam embodied Shauna’s deep-seated distrust and trauma as a result of her survival of a plane crash 25 years prior, and this had an impact.

Gadiot remarked, “It was really interesting how they did it in terms of the flashback with young Shauna as well as doing the actual stabbing.”

“I think the main point was to show that Shauna is still traumatized by her past, and I think that’s one of the show’s major themes is how do we get past trauma and move on.”

“I think one of the things that they…,” Gadiot continued.

