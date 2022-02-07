Unpopular ‘Gilmore Girls’ Opinions: Max Medina Is Better Than Luke Danes As Lorelai Gilmore

Unpopular Views on the ‘Gilmore Girls’: Max Medina Is A Better Lorelai Gilmore Than Luke Danes

When Gilmore Girls ended, Lorelai Gilmore was reunited with Luke Danes.

The pairing had been in the works for seven seasons and was well received by the majority of the show’s viewers.

Despite this, Lorelai had other boyfriends.

Despite being an unpopular Gilmore Girls opinion, her season one boyfriend, Max Medina, may have been a better fit for her than Luke.

In the first season of Gilmore Girls, Max and Lorelai started dating.

While most fans initially approved of the pairing, it became clear as time went on that they weren’t exactly a match made in heaven.

Some fans believe Max’s proposal was rushed, that he was pushy and insecure, and that he had no idea why he was interested in Lorelai in the first place.

According to one Reddit user, Max and Lorelai were more interested in the secretive nature of their relationship than in each other.

Lorelai called off their wedding and went on a road trip with Rory instead, putting an end to their relationship.

Max reappeared a few more times in Lorelai’s life before completely disappearing.

Most fans agree that Max and Lorelai were never meant to be together, but were they?

While most fans agree that Luke Danes was the ideal man for Lorelai Gilmore, evidence suggests that Max Medina would have been a better long-term match.

Listen to what I have to say about this controversial ‘Gilmore Girls’ viewpoint.

Max, like Lorelai, was smart, driven, and possessed a bit of manic energy.

Max had a lot of interests outside of Connecticut, but he was willing to collaborate with Lorelai.

Lorelai was a pushover for Luke, who was grumpy with most people.

He was also a little short-sighted and lacking in ambition.

While it’s true that Luke only wanted Lorelai to be happy, his willingness to go along with her was a little tedious.

Lorelai was pushed by Max, who challenged her to think outside the box.

While this may be off-putting in some situations, it may have been exactly what Lorelai needed in the end.

You could argue that Max Medina was a better match for Lorelai than Luke in an alternate universe.

However, Jason Stiles could be her ideal partner as well.

Amy Sherman-Palladino made the decision…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.