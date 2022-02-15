Unpopular Opinion: Carrie Bradshaw’s Relationship Expectations Were Out of Line With Reality

Unpopular Opinion on ‘Sex and the City’: Carrie Bradshaw’s Relationship Expectations Were Out of Line With Reality

Mr. and Mrs. Bradshaw

In the end, Big came together.

That’s how it had to be.

Fans of Sex and the City had been rooting for the couple for years before they were finally married, despite all the setbacks.

Although Big is frequently portrayed as the bad guy in their relationship because of his emotional distance from Carrie, you could argue that he isn’t the only issue.

Mr. Carrie’s relationship expectations were unrealistic.

Her expectations were also out of sync with the reality of her relationship with some of her other beaus.

For six seasons, Big’s “will they-won’t-they” dance entertained and emotionally invested fans.

Because of their emotional investment, they have strong feelings about their relationship.

Mr. Big was a jerk for keeping Carrie in the dark for so long.

Big had always been upfront about what he required.

During their earlier courtship, Big told Carrie that he wasn’t interested in marriage.

He expressed his desire for separate lives to her.

Big even seemed to clarify that, while he appreciated Carrie’s presence in his life, he was not interested in making her the center of attention.

His actions and words were sufficient to tell the entire story.

Carrie simply refused to believe it.

Her expectations from season one of Sex and the City were completely out of sync with the reality of her situation.

Mr. Carrie was the one Carrie desired.

He was too big to be anything other than who he was.

She had no qualms about requesting it on a regular basis and forcing him out of his comfort zone in order to keep the relationship going.

Big was distant and unable to comprehend Carrie’s emotional nature, but he never lied about himself.

She was simply unwilling to accept it.

Carrie was adamant about keeping things around Mr.

In a covert attempt to worm her way further into Big’s life than he wanted her, she went to his apartment.

She assumed he wanted her to accompany him to Paris, but she blew up when he wasn’t keen on the idea.

Later, she used blackmail to coerce her commitment-phobic boyfriend into agreeing to a large, public wedding.

Carrie was the only one who was surprised when these things blew up in her face over and over again.

Aidan Shaw was another of Carrie’s great loves.

While their relationship is going strong…

