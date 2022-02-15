Unpopular Opinions on the ‘Gilmore Girls’: Lorelai Gilmore Was Unnecessarily Rude to Jason Stiles

Lorelai Gilmore Was Unnecessarily Awful to Jason Stiles, According to ‘Gilmore Girls’ Unpopular Opinions

Lorelai Gilmore and Luke Danes were, by far, the show’s endgame couple, according to most Gilmore Girls fans.

That could be true.

Lorelai might have been better off with another love interest.

Jason Stiles, Lorelai’s season 4 beau, wasn’t exactly a fan favorite despite being a good overall fit.

While most fans despised Jason and Lorelai together, you could argue that they shared a lot in common and that Lorelai treated him unfairly; it may be an unpopular Gilmore Girls viewpoint, but Jason deserved better.

Throughout the seven-season run of Gilmore Girls, Lorelai had several serious relationships.

Despite this, the majority of fans believe Luke and Lorelai were the final two characters in the series.

While Jason Stiles wasn’t her least favorite ex-boyfriend (that honor went to Christopher Hayden), he wasn’t exactly a favorite either.

Several Reddit users argue that as romantic partners, Lorelai and Jason had little chemistry.

They mention that their dates were awkward, and that while their banter was on point, they never seemed completely at ease with one another.

While this isn’t entirely false, he was treated horribly and did not deserve it.

From the start, Lorelai and Jason’s relationship seemed a little strange.

Yes, Jason was odd, but so was Lorelai.

Nonetheless, he was a mature adult seeking a mature relationship.

He also demonstrated his respect for Lorelai by being concerned about her happiness from the beginning.

Lorelai, on the other hand, seemed to enjoy Jason only when it was a secret or when she thought it might cause drama.

Lorelai could have treated Jason better, but she only accepted his invitation to dinner because she knew it would irritate her mother, Emily Gilmore. Gilmore Girls fans may not have liked the relationship, but most would agree that Lorelai could have treated Jason better.

Lorelai had clearly started dating Jason because she knew it would upset her parents.

That was obvious from the start.

Despite their origins, the two had a lot in common, and you could argue that they made a good couple.

Lorelai even seemed to be interested in him toward the end of the romance.

Lorelai should have listened to Jason before dumping him, given that she seemed to like him.

After that, Lorelai ditched Jason.

