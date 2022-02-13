Unpopular Opinions on ‘The Golden Girls’: Sophia Petrillo Was a Bad Mother

Sophia Petrillo Was a Bad Mother

The Golden Girls may have aired in the 1980s and 1990s, but its legacy lives on.

The dynamic between Dorothy Zbornak and her mother, Sophia Petrillo, would resurface in show after show, years after the finale of The Golden Girls aired.

While most fans enjoyed Dorothy and Sophia’s witty banter, their relationship was actually quite sad when viewed from another perspective.

In fact, you could say Sophia was a bad mother in general.

In the first episode of The Golden Girls, Sophia Petrillo moved in with Dorothy, Blanche Devereaux, and Rose Nylund.

Sophia was Dorothy’s mother, but she was far from motherly.

She meddled in Dorothy’s life on a regular basis, putting her down, making fun of her appearance, and threatening her if Dorothy made a life decision Sophia didn’t agree with.

While some fans argue that Sophia’s meanness stems from a stroke that impaired her ability to filter her thoughts, as depicted in the show, evidence suggests otherwise.

Sophia turned down Dorothy’s prom date because he wasn’t telling her he was a “punk.”

She thought it was a good idea to set Dorothy’s sister up with her ex-husband, and she regularly made disparaging remarks about Dorothy’s unintended pregnancy.

Overall, she was a jerk, and this seemed to be the case even before her medical problems.

Dorothy frequently blamed Sophia’s stroke for the things she said about her and other people, but flashback scenes show that she wasn’t much nicer to her daughter when she was younger.

Sophia made it clear that she had favorites, and Dorothy was not one of them.

Sophia even told Dorothy a few times that she was a disappointment.

Dorothy was the third child in a family of three.

Gloria was her younger sister, and Phil was her brother.

Gloria, according to Fandom, married happily and relocated to California.

Phil Petrillo and his wife, who Sophia despised, lived in New Jersey.

Despite Sophia’s dislike for Gloria and Dorothy, Phil seemed to be Sophia’s favorite, despite his absence from the show and Sophia’s problems with him.

The season 6 episode “Ebbtide’s Revenge” featured Phil’s death.

