UNWTO releases recommendations to help tourist industry recover

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) on Wednesday issued a series of recommendations aimed at helping the recovery of the tourism sector once the global health crisis caused by the spread of the coronavirus is over.

March 27 saw the UNWTO publish a report predicting that the crisis will cause international tourist arrivals to fall by between 20 percent and 30 percent in 2020 from last year’s total of 1.5 billion tourist arrivals.

The organization calculated that this, in turn, would lead to a loss of “$300-$450 billion” in international tourist receipts and hit the small and medium-sized companies that make up 80 percent of all businesses in the sector.

The UNWTO explains that Wednesday’s recommendations are aimed at supporting “governments, the private sector and the international community in navigating the unparalleled social and economic emergency that is COVID-19.”

The organization divides its recommendations into three main areas.

The first is how to manage and mitigate the impact of the coronavirus, offering advice on how to save jobs in the sector in the face of the recession that is likely to be the result of the crisis.

The UNWTO then gives advice on how to provide a financial stimulus, such as “providing favorable tax policies and lifting travel restrictions” when the crisis is over.

Finally, the UNTWO focuses on “tourism’s unique ability to lead local and national growth,” with ideas aimed at building for the future, adapting to the hard lessons learned during the current crisis.

“These specific recommendations give countries a checklist of possible measures to help our sector sustain the jobs and support the companies at risk at this very moment. Mitigating the impact on employment and liquidity, protecting the most vulnerable and preparing for recovery, must be our key priorities,” said UNWTO Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili.

“We do not know what the full impact of COVID-19 will be on global tourism. However, we must support the sector now while we prepare for it to come back stronger and more sustainable. Recovery plans and programs for tourism will translate into jobs and economic growth,” he said.

