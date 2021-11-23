Up%2060%%20Off%20This%20Meghan%20Markle%20Approved%20Denim%20Brand

Up%2060%20Off%20This%20Meghan%20Markle-Approved%20Denim%20Brand

Us Weekly has affiliate relationships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

A good pair of jeans is a wardrobe staple that never goes out of style.

Different cuts come and go, but denim remains timeless.

From boyfriend to boot cut, we have a variety of washes and rises in our closet.

We can’t live without jeans, but we don’t usually spend a lot of money on designer denim.

However, every now and then, we are compelled to take the plunge.

We rushed to get MOTHER jeans after seeing Meghan Markle wear them at the 2017 Invictus Games, but they quickly sold out.

MOTHER is having the mother of all Black Friday sales, with up to 60% off the denim brand’s most popular styles from today through November 28.

Read on to see our top picks from this limited-time sale.

Cropped Jeans are one of our best-selling styles.

With these bestselling cropped flare jeans, you can add some fashion-forward flair to your wardrobe.

The light wash is right on trend, and the frayed edges add an effortless cool factor.

At MOTHER, you can get the Fresh Catch Insider Crop Step Fray for just (dollar)90 (originally (dollar)225).

Skinny Jeans with a Dark Wash

Every wardrobe should have at least one pair of dark wash denim.

The test was passed by these mid-rise stretchy skinny jeans in a midnight blue wash.

The raw edges at the hem and a subtle slit at the knee make us swoon.

Our new date-night outfit is these jeans!

At MOTHER, you can get the Holding Hands Tightly Pixie Ankle Fray for only (dollar)153 (regularly (dollar)218)!

This Denim Mini Dress is so cute!

Right now, denim mini dresses are all the rage, and this puff sleeve number takes the trend to the next level.

This frock is both functional and fashionable, with a collared neck and front flap pockets.

Simply add a pair of cowboy boots and you’re ready to go.

At MOTHER, you can get the Nature Touch Base Puffy Bruiser Mini Dress for only (dollar)298 (regularly (dollar)425)!

Straight-Leg Straight-Leg Straight-Leg Straight-Leg Straight-Leg Straight-Le

Despite popular belief, you can wear white after Labor Day.

Winter white ensembles are, in fact, the epitome of chic.

Whatever the case may be.

