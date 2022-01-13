Up to 60% off is available during Lovehoney’s massive January sale – here are the best deals.

LOVEHONEY has launched yet another massive sale, this time offering up to 60% off sex toys and lingerie.

The Lovehoney January sale will last two weeks, from January 17 to January 17, so don’t wait to take advantage of these great deals.

*We may earn affiliate revenue if you click on a link in this article.

Lovehoney’s bestsellers, such as sex toys and lingerie, are over half price until January 17th, so don’t miss out.

Lovehoney’s sale has something for everyone, whether you want to add sexy undies to your lingerie collection, experiment with sex toys, or spice up your costume collection.

Others may simply want to invest in sexual wellness products for themselves, while others may want to spice up their sex life.

For beginners and seasoned sex toy users, Lovehoney’s January sale offers huge discounts on a variety of sex toys.

Hot products like Lovehoney’s Bigs Bunny Girthy 7 Function Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator, Womanizer Clitoral Suction Stimulator, and Lovehoney’s Push Up Chemise Set will be heavily discounted.

Prices range from £3 to £97.99, representing savings of up to £40, but that’s not all.

In addition to the deals already available in Lovehoney’s January Sale, the sex toy company will be releasing new deals on a daily basis.

“We’re having our biggest January sale,” said a spokesperson for the company.

We will be doing a variety of different deals daily, in addition to these headline discounts, which will run for the duration of the sale while stocks last, so it is worth visiting the site because there are bargains to be had across the entire range of products.

“This is our way of thanking all of our loyal customers after another record-breaking year for Lovehoney sales.”

We don’t blame you if you’re undecided about what to buy.

You can see the entire sale here, but to help you get started, we’ve selected some of the best sellers and personal favorites that are currently on sale.

The sale arrives on the heels of Lovehoney’s massive Christmas lingerie sale.

Huda Beauty has a new collection if you prefer beauty or want to up the glam for a romantic night in.

Sun Selects can assist you in selecting the most appropriate product for your requirements.