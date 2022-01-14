Updates on Bob Saget’s death – No cause of death has been confirmed, but a private funeral was held for the comedian after he ‘died in his sleep.’

Updates on Bob Saget’s death – No cause of death has been determined, but a private funeral was held for the comedian after he ‘died in his sleep.’

BOB Saget’s cause of death is still unknown, as family and friends say their final goodbyes to the star in a private ceremony today.

The fan-favorite actor was discovered dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was best known for his role as Danny Tanner in the show Full House.

Saget was discovered by hotel security, who called the sheriff and fire department around 4 p.m.

Authorities now believe his death was caused by a heart attack or stroke, according to TMZ.

A medical report has yet to confirm that report.

His family is holding a private funeral service for him on Friday.

“Today will be the hardest day of my life,” ex-co-star John Stamos tweeted on Friday morning.

“God, grant me the peace to accept what I can’t change, the courage to change what I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.”

The case of Full House has issued a joint statement.

In honor of Saget’s passing, the cast of Full House issued a joint statement and photo on Instagram.

“We came together as a TV family 35 years ago, but we became a real family.”

And now, as a family, we are grieving.

The caption begins, “Bob made us laugh until we cried.”

“Now our tears flow with sadness, but also with gratitude for all the wonderful memories we have of our sweet, kind, hilarious, and cherished Bob.”

For us guys, he was a brother, for us girls, he was a father, and for us all, he was a friend.

Bob, we adore you.

“In honor of Bob, we ask that you hug the people you care about.”

John, Dave, Candace, Jodie, Lori, Andrea, Scott, Jeff, Ashley, and Mary-Kate”

The final tweet by Bob Saget

Bob Saget’s Twitter account has a final tweet from the day he died, which was posted at 3.42 a.m. on January 9.

