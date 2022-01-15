Updates on Bob Saget’s death – Wife Kelly Rizzo, as well as close family and friends, attend the Full House star’s funeral.

Wife Kelly Rizzo, along with close family and friends, attends Bob Saget’s funeral.

BOB Saget’s loved ones said their goodbyes to him in a private ceremony on Friday, as his cause of death is still unknown.

John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, and Saget’s good friend John Mayer were all in attendance, as were the comedian’s Full House co-stars.

The actor was discovered dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was best known for his role as Danny Tanner in the show Full House.

Saget was discovered by hotel security, who called the sheriff and fire department around 4 p.m.

Authorities now believe his death was caused by a heart attack or stroke, according to TMZ.

A medical report has yet to corroborate that report.

It comes as his family prepares to hold a private funeral service for him on Friday.

“Today will be the hardest day of my life,” former co-star John Stamos tweeted on Friday morning.

“God, grant me the serenity to accept what I can’t change, the courage to change what I can, and the wisdom to discern the difference.”

For the latest news and updates, visit our Bob Saget live blog…

What did Bob Saget have to say about his two daughters?

Saget referred to his daughters as “the light of my life” in a 2016 interview with People.

“I am a lucky man because all three of my daughters are extraordinary.

Very high beings, very intelligent people, very wonderful and brilliant people, very beautiful people.

“They’re all artists,” says the narrator.

Saget ‘gave the biggest hugs,’ according to Andrea Barber.

On Full House, Barber played Kimmy Gibbler, DJ Tanner’s best friend and next-door neighbor.

She also appeared on the spin-off series Fuller House with Saget.

She shared photos and a message about Saget on Instagram, writing, “This one hurts.”

He had the biggest heart of any actor in the industry.

He was the king of hugs.

“I’m heartbroken that I won’t be able to hug him again.”

Bob always ended every text, every interaction with “Love you,” regardless of how long we’d been apart.

He was a man who loved deeply and fervently.

And he was never shy about telling you how much you meant to him.

“The most important lesson I learned from Bob Saget was to never be afraid to tell people you love them.

I’m relieved to know Bob was well aware of my admiration for him.

“Relax, my dear friend.”

I’m sure you’re making everyone in Heaven laugh until their cheeks hurt, just like you did on Earth…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.