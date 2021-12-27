‘ups and downs’ is a new EP by JAKE (dollar)ING.

JAKE (dollar)ING, a singer-songwriter, released his debut EP, ups and downs, on September 9.

JAKE establishes himself as a new voice for Asian-American Gen Z with the EP, which follows his successful singles “You’re So Ugly,” “Turn It Up,” and “Fresh Off The Boat.”

The four songs on JAKE’s debut EP are “MAKE UP,” “TILL IT HURTS,” “LET DOWN,” and “TOO MUCH.” They take listeners on a journey through the singer’s past three years.

JAKE stated in a press release that those three years “made me realize that part of what it means to be a human is to go through those ups and downs” and that “these ups and downs are what make us who we are.”

Each track on ups and downs, with a focus on love, explores the trajectory of relationships, particularly the highs and lows that one experiences when a once-good relationship begins to deteriorate.

In a press release, JAKE stated, “All we can do is learn from the love and heal from the loss.”

On ups and downs, the first song is “MAKEUP.”

The upbeat song explores the honeymoon phase of a relationship, representing the beginning of a relationship.

JAKE perfectly captures how it feels to be completely enamored by someone in “MAKEUP.”

With the EP’s second song, “TILL IT HURTS,” reality sets in. With the honeymoon phase over, “TILL IT HURTS” looks at what happens when problems arise in a relationship.

Even as the relationship begins to deteriorate, it appears impossible to end it.

Denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance are the five stages of grieving.

The third song on the album, “UPS AND DOWNS,” depicts the second stage of grief, anger.

JAKE sings about the catharsis one feels when all of one’s bottled-up emotions are finally released in the song.

The end of the ups and downs is marked by “TOO MUCH.”

“TOO MUCH,” the EP’s final track, delves into the process of acceptance, which is considered the fifth and final stage of grief.

JAKE accepts the breakup because he recognizes that not everything goes as planned.

