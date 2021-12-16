Usain Bolt, an ex-pal, says, “I haven’t talked to Prince Harry in a long time because he got serious with Meghan Markle very quickly.”

Since meeting Meghan Markle, Usain Bolt, an Olympic legend, has joined the list of celebrities who have been shunned by Prince Harry.

The sprinter, who was once so close to Harry, 37, that he offered to help him plan his stag do, has now admitted that they no longer speak.

“No, I didn’t get to organize his stag,” Usain told The Sun in an exclusive interview.

“I believe he became extremely serious, and he did so very quickly.”

He’s all about married life now, and he’s good at it, so he’s left that life behind.

“I haven’t spoken to him in a long time, but I’d like to stay in touch.”

Bolt, 35, is the latest name to be added to the list of people who have been ignored by Harry since his marriage to Meghan Markle.

Piers Morgan, a TV personality, and Harry’s Ludgrove School Primary classmates are among the others.

His remarks are a far cry from the Jamaican sprinter’s declaration four years ago that he wanted to host three wild nights out for the playboy Prince.

“I’m thinking of having three,” Bolt said at the time.

One in Kingston, one in Vegas, and one in London is what I’m thinking of doing.

“I understand it’s a lot to ask, but these are his final nights of freedom.”

“I’ll personally call Meghan after each and take responsibility for getting him home safely.”

Bolt, like Harry, who has two children, Archie, two, and Lilibet, six months, has started a family since then.

Olympia, his 19-month-old daughter with Kasi Bennett, is his long-term girlfriend.

In June of this year, she was joined by twins Saint Leo and Thunder.

Bolt was speaking as he marked Virgin Media’s network’s gigabit broadband roll-out.

“I definitely think the biggest thing at the beginning is to be patient,” he said when asked how fatherhood has changed him.

“I’m not a patient person, but having three kids forces you to be.”

“They do whatever they want.”

You must recognize that they do not comprehend much, so you must teach them and repeat what you have taught them.

“Now I have some assistance, but at first it was just me and my girlfriend,” she says.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan, 40, are not expected to travel to Sandringham to spend Christmas with the Queen this month.

Her first Christmas without Prince Philip, her 70-year-old husband, who died in April.

