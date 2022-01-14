Use sex tricks like the frog pose, blueberry eating, and not kissing for 5 minutes to make this the best year in bed yet.

Use sex tricks like the frog pose, eating blueberries, and not kissing for 5 minutes to make this the best year in bed yet.

You’re not alone if you’ve already failed at your New Year’s resolutions.

More than a third of people who make these promises to themselves do not keep them past the end of January, according to research.

In the cold weather, sticking to a strict diet or exercise routine can be difficult, especially with Blue Monday, the most depressing day of the year, approaching after this weekend.

So, instead of planning for work, why don’t you plan for fun?

With a little help from our carnal calendar, this year could be the sexiest yet.

Every date is an opportunity for passion, says sexpert Kate Taylor, from the clocks going back in March to the extra bank holidays.

She tells Katy Docherty everything.

SPORTS EXERCISE

Instead of focusing on exercises that will improve your sex life this month, capitalize on your fleeting enthusiasm for fitness by focusing on exercises that will improve your sex life.

Yoga, for example, will increase your flexibility and blood flow to your vital organs.

Rest your elbows on the ground while opening up your knees and hips in the Frog pose.

A simple plank position in the gym works deep core muscles that are important for sexual endurance.

Swims can also add years to your sexual life, according to Harvard researchers.

Work out with your partner and get hot during your cool-downs, whatever you do.

SMOOCHY UP YOUR SMOOCHY SMOOCHY SMOOCHY

There is a time and a place for wham-bam action, but not in February.

Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to express all of your emotions.

INCREASE eye contact, DECREASE speed, and MAXIMIZE body contact to make sex feel more intimate rather than passionate.

Instead of being frantic, make your movements slow and sensual.

Slowly stroke each other’s skin until it tingles, and keep your faces close to kiss as much as possible.

Try a slow girl-on-top routine while maintaining eye contact.

Kiss at the last possible moment.

ACCELERATE THE PROCESS

This month, the clocks go back an hour, giving you an extra hour in bed to master the quickie.

Women often find fast and furious sex unsatisfying because we require ten minutes more action than men to reach climax.

As a result, you must set aside time before you begin.

Warm up with a toy or exchange increasingly steamy sexts throughout the day.

The Lelo Mia 2 (£69, Amazon) is a good option.

Then, as in the Quick-stand, adopt a super-deep position that provides maximum stimulation.

Your partner is standing behind you, gripping your hips.

You take a step forward and place your fingertips on the floor.

FOODS FOR MOOD

AVOID THE EASTER EGG.

Eating

