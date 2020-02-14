Usher Totally Got Caught Checking Out Kate Hudson at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Kate Hudsonstunned on the Vanity Fair Oscars Party red carpet, and Ushernoticed.

The two stars were on the red carpet at the same time last night, and the singer was caught on camera peering over at the actress as she posed for photos. Honestly, it was hard not to notice her gorgeous dress.

Totally giving us How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days yellow gown vibes, the Fabletics creator arrived wearing a Vivienne Westwood couture gown, which featured silver floral designs, a heart-shaped neckline and a long train. Her makeup was simple and stunning (and of course, was paired with a classic red lip), and she wore her hair down with some subtle waves. For her accessories, she wore sparkling circular earrings, gold statement bracelets and carried a matching clutch. And clearly, the “Confessions” singer was into it!

For his part, Usher sported a modern twist on a tuxedo in a white, satin suit that seemed to flow over his shoes. For an added flare, a white scarf of the same fabric also billowed down his left side.

Inside the event, Usher posed for the cameras while enjoying a scrumptious In-N-Out burger. He and Hudson were joined by countless other stars at the Vanity Fair party, which is one of the most star-studded events of every awards season.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legendhung out with Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba in a moment we’re truly sad to have missed. Queer Eye‘s Fab Five all attended the event, looking as glamorous as ever. The leading ladies of Riverdale—Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch—all made an appearance at the shindig. (Don’t worry, KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse were also there.) And of course, the Oscar winners and nominees made their way into the event following the history-making ceremony.

Best Actress winner Renée Zellwegerposed for selfies with Tyrese Gibson. Little Women director Greta Gerwig (whose film won Best Costume Design) reunited with her Lady Bird star Beanie Feldstein. Laura Dern arrived holding her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, and her Little Women co-star Florence Pugh arrived in a gold dress that looked like an Oscars statue IRL!

Other attendees at the party were Scarlett Johansson, Hailee Steinfeld, Winnie Harlow, Kerry Washington, Nicole Richieand Joel Madden, and Hailey Bieber.

Basically every star you’ve ever wanted to hang out with had a grand old time last night.