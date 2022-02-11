Usher’s Son Naviyd Was Trying to Act “Super Cool” Like a “Typical 13-Year-Old” at a Fashion Show (Exclusive) Usher’s Son Naviyd Was Trying to Act “Super Cool” Like a “Typical 13-Year-Old” at a Fashion Show (Exclusive)

The 43-year-old RandB singer and his 13-year-old son Naviyd Ely Raymond attended the AMIRI runway show in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Naviyd didn’t show any signs of being impressed while they hung out with some of Usher’s famous friends, including Evan Ross and Aaron Paul.

“He didn’t act like he wanted to be there most of the time,” Usher said to ET’s Kevin Frazier on Wednesday while performing at the 11th Annual NFL Honors Post-Party, aka The Chairman’s Party, at SoFi Stadium.

“He was acting super cool,” the singer of “Yeah!” joked about his son.

But wouldn’t you want to be around all these older people at 13?”

On February 11, Evan Ross, Usher, and Naviyd Ely Raymond attend the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 runway show.

Los Angeles, California, on August 8, 2022.

On February 14, Evan Ross, Usher, and Aaron Paul attend the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 runway show in New York City.

Los Angeles, California, on August 8, 2022.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, along with Mason Disick, Kourtney’s 12-year-old son, Mason, Travis’ daughter, Alabama Barker, and his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, were among the celebrities who attended the fashion show to support Landon Barker, the drummer’s 18-year-old son, who was a model in the runway show.

Usher is getting ready for another big event this weekend: the Super Bowl! When asked whether he is rooting for the Los Angeles Rams or the Cincinnati Bengals, the singer exclaimed, “Man, I would be crazy not to say LA!”

On February 11, sher performs onstage at SoFi Stadium for the 11th Annual NFL Honors Post-Party: The Chairman’s Party.

Inglewood, California, on October 10, 2022.

On Sunday, February 5, Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast live on NBC.

13

The game begins at 6:30 p.m.

In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for more exclusive Super Bowl coverage leading up to game day, including Peacock, SlingTV, fuboTV, and Hulu Plus.

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS SUBJECT:

Usher Jokes Son Naviyd Was Trying to Act ‘Super Cool’ Like a ‘Typical 13-Year-Old’ at Fashion Show (Exclusive)