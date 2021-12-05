Using £1.75 IKEA bargains, a savvy couple transforms a drab kitchen into a dream space, and it was SO simple to do.

Using £1.75 IKEA bargains, a savvy couple transforms a drab kitchen into a dream space.

A CREATIVE couple used £1.75 Ikea finds and do-it-yourself skills to completely transform their kitchen on a budget.

Rachel Green, 29, and Max Butler, 31, were tired of their kitchen’s plain brown cabinets and black worktop, so they decided to make it a chic monochrome space instead.

Using products from Bandamp;Q, Ikea, and Facebook Marketplace, they were able to keep costs low.

“We had a lot more time on our hands during lockdown when we were house searching,” they told LatestDeals.co.uk.

“As a result, I spent hours on Instagram and Pinterest saving photos of my favorite ideas and creating a mood board for each room.”

“Because the kitchen’s cabinets were plain brown and the worktops were black, we decided to go for a monochrome look with marble effect countertops and matching accessories.”

“By sourcing items from Bandamp;Q, IKEA, and Facebook Marketplace, we were able to complete the project on a shoestring budget.”

They also purchased some materials at Homebase, where they began the project.

For £5.50, they purchased a Harris Ultimate Woodwork Gloss 4 inch roller set and two tins of Maison Deco Refresh paint for the kitchen cupboards, worktops, and splashback.

“To add a unique touch, we decided to make all of the handles on the wardrobes and drawers gold,” they explained.

“We did this by taking them all apart and spray painting them with an Amazon can.”

It was only £11.98, which was a great deal.”

They also purchased two rolls of self-adhesive film from Bandamp;Q for £5 to cover the worktops.

“We wanted some shelves in the kitchen,” they continued.

“One of our friends came up with the idea so we could reclaim some cupboard space and save some of our nicer ceramic pieces from the back of the cupboards.

“I’d also seen the idea of a shelf pantry all over Instagram and wanted to try my hand at it.”

“To get the materials, we looked on Facebook Marketplace for people selling cheap scaffolding wood, and we were able to get them for £3 per board.”

“After that, we just lightly sanded them, leaving some of the roughness because that was the look we were going for.”

“The brackets were purchased on Etsy, and they turned out to be one of the most expensive purchases.”

We chose some rustic handcrafted brackets made from reclaimed wood that cost £22.”

They stocked the shelves with lovely kitchen items such as a £9 Asda casserole dish and Poundland glass jars with lids.

Overall, it was a breeze; the only time-consuming aspect was waiting for the…

