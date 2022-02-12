‘Using a granny trolley completely changed my life,’ says a shopper about how much better her weekly Aldi trip is now.

‘Using a granny trolley completely transformed my life,’ says a shopper about how much better her weekly Aldi trip is now.

As one writer discovered, they aren’t just for grannies.

Doing the weekly grocery shopping is a dreaded chore for those who do not have access to a car.

The lack of transportation means limiting your purchases and returning home with several carrier bags after a long and often sweaty walk.

‘Granny trolleys,’ as they’re affectionately referred to, aren’t just for the elderly.

Despite the stigma,’shoppers’ or simply trolleys – as they are correctly named – are also for children.

Amber-Louise Large, a writer, decided to disregard the trolley’s bad reputation and purchase one for herself.

Here’s her letter to ‘Tammy the trolley,’ which was first published on My London.

When I went to university, I requested that my parents purchase a ‘granny trolley’ to assist me with my grocery shopping.

They laughed, not taking me seriously, because such trolleys are usually associated with older women (hence the ‘granny’ part) and reminded me of my declaration that I would be edgy at uni – a vibe that didn’t quite work with a ‘granny trolley’ in tow.

However, by my final year of studies, everyone, including myself, had long realized that edgy wasn’t for me.

So, when I moved into my university apartment and realized that the nearest grocery store was a 20-minute uphill walk away, I reconsidered getting a granny trolley for my grocery shopping.

I told my friends about my plans.

They reacted as you’d expect, mercilessly mocking me, and I ultimately decided I didn’t need to spend the money anyway because I’d gotten this far without one.

I’ve never had a car, so I’ve always done my shopping on foot.

In the past, this meant I bought as little as possible.

Still, I would frequently overestimate my endurance and have to stop every few meters to rest my arms as onlookers looked on in disbelief.

Sure, I’d gotten this far – but at what cost?

I moved out of university and to London, where I continued to walk to the shops and was never able to do a large shopping trip on my own.

Then one day I saw a trolley for £15 in TK Maxx.

She is the one in question.

