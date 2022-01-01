Using a simple sponge hack, a clever mother demonstrates how to make ice packs for your children’s lunchboxes.

Shannon Doherty, a TikTok mother known as @athomewithshannon, showed how to put clean sponges in white ziploc bags.

She demonstrated how to take some sponges and run them under the faucet, calling it her “genius reusable mom hack.”

“Freeze them in little baggies,” she said in the video.

The narrator explains, “Ice packs for lunches and boo boos.”

The mother of four wrote in the comments, “Such an easy one we love at our house!!”

Thousands of people have viewed her video, with many applauding her hack.

One exclaimed, “You’re so clever!”

“It’s fantastic because it’s non-toxic and environmentally friendly,” said another.

It’s wonderful! :)”

A third person wrote, “OMG THANK YOU FOR THIS HACK!!!!”

Shannon previously shared her top three time-saving tips, which included how to speed up the grocery store and how to get kids’ shoes on quickly.

She also demonstrated her “ingenious” method for ensuring that your kids never spill their drinks again.

