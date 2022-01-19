Using bargains from ALDI, Wilko, and IKEA, I transformed my drab, worn-out bedroom into a cozy retreat for under £100.

Using bargains from ALDI, Wilko, and IKEA, I transformed my drab, worn-out bedroom into a welcoming retreat for under £100.

A FIRST-TIME HOUSEHOLDER has revealed how she turned her drab bedroom into a stylish and affordable space for under £100.

Kirsty Wright, 26, purchased her first home in Glasgow in 2019 and was desperate to create a sleep sanctuary without paying exorbitant prices.

“When I moved in, the property was a typical ex-rental property, structurally sound but a sea of magnolia and worn, smelly carpets,” she told Swyft Home.

Kirsty used DIY tricks, upcycling hacks, and pre-loved furniture to renovate the entire property on a shoestring budget with the help of her “very handy mother.”

“Living alone has required me to decorate on a budget and stretch my limited DIY skills in order to make the most of the space,” she continued.

“We avoided hiring expensive decorators or tradespeople by enlisting the help of my very handy mother.”

Despite the fact that Kirsty’s DIY skills are “limited,” she has not shied away from taking on projects.

“To name a few, I’ve upcycled a salvaged fire surround, used discounted offcut of flooring to revamp the bathroom, handmade curtains and blinds, and upcycled tired-looking furniture,” Kirsty said.

Kirsty breathed new life into an old armchair in her bedroom.

“A family member was getting rid of a chair and asked if I’d like it for an upholstery project.

“Of course, I said yes because I enjoy working on a project,” she explained.

“So, my mother and I went out and bought some cheap black cord and repurposed some leftover pink fabric we already had.”

“I’d like to take full credit for the upholstery work, but I couldn’t have done it without the help of my mother.”

It’s a great low-cost way to spruce up a sturdy piece of furniture, and I adore the pink trim!”

Kirsty’s interior design is light and airy, with a hint of decadence.

“Instagram is my go-to place for finding inspiration,” she said.

There are so many amazing people out there who have turned their homes around from drab to fab.”

She searches hashtags such as (hashtag)colorfulhome, (hashtag)victorianterrace, and (hashtag)eclecticdecor for ideas.

“@up2datehome is also fantastic for low-cost high-street accessoriesdecor,” says the author.

Despite the lavish appearance of her bedroom, Kirsty admitted, “The bedroom is probably where I’ve spent the least.”

“The fireplace, armchair, and dressing table were all salvaged and upcycled, so probably under £100 (excluding the bed and frame).”

“I found some lovely bits for accessorizing the room from budget-friendly stores like ALDI,…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.