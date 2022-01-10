Using clever stacking, an organization whiz reveals how to get a LOT more kitchen cupboard space.

Thanks to clever stacking, an organization whiz reveals how to get a LOT more kitchen cabinet space.

Nothing is more aggravating than trying to fit clean saucepans into a cabinet only to discover that there isn’t enough room.

However, one lifestyle expert has devised a clever storage solution.

Emma, who uses the TikTok account Home With Emma, shared a video in which she demonstrated the clever idea.

She wrote, “Fed up with not having enough cupboard space?”

“Try this easy and simple space-saving trick.”

“Invert each pan’s lid and use it as a base for the next pan.”

The hack allows the pans to be stored in a tower with their lids, avoiding the hassle of having loose pan lids and no place to store them.

“Why is this so simple but I’ve never thought of it! Looks so neat too,” one viewer wrote.

Someone else said, “That’s such a brilliant idea!!”

“This would be great if I didn’t lose all of my pan lids,” a third person joked, while another agreed: “Bold to assume I have the matching pan lids.”

“I do it but once you need them for cooking ends up looking like the start again,” wrote someone else, explaining that such hacks were short-lived in her house.

Emma has over 10,000 TikTok followers thanks to her (hashtag)CleanTok videos.

She recommended cleaning the beloved Scrub Daddy sponge in the dishwasher and using Fairy Platinum Power Spray to remove stubborn grease from dishes.

