Using eBay and BandQ bargains, a frugal woman makes a £90 kitchen makeover.

Using eBay and BandQ bargains, a thrifty woman transforms her kitchen for £90.

Lisa wanted to buy her mother a new kitchen but didn’t want to spend a fortune on it.

If you’re fed up with the state of your kitchen but don’t have the funds to replace it, take inspiration from this low-cost makeover.

Lisa Wood, a 35-year-old Surrey nail technician and mother of one, wanted to surprise her mother with a new kitchen without breaking the bank.

She achieved a stunning transformation for just £90 by using MDF from BandQ, Frenchic paint, and handles from eBay.

“I actually did my own kitchen two years ago with this method, which is still going strong!” Lisa told the money-saving Facebook group DIY On A Budget UK.

“When my mother came to visit, she always commented on how nice my kitchen was, and hers was in desperate need of an upgrade.”

“Because my mother is disabled, it’s not something she can do on her own, so I thought I’d do it for her while I had a few days off.”

“I wanted to assist her in making her kitchen a more pleasant place to be in.

“I just thought to myself, ‘I wonder if that would work,’ and decided to give it a shot on a cupboard that was in pretty bad shape, so I had nothing to lose.”

“I was pleasantly surprised to discover that it appeared to be excellent!”

“I bought a sheet of 6mm thick MDF from BandQ for £24, which they cut for me for free into 7cm wide strips.”

“I used a chop saw at home to cut them down to the required lengths.”

“I scrubbed everything with sugar soap first, then used a nail gun to attach the MDF strips to the cabinet doors.”

“Finally, I used decorator’s caulk to fill in any minor gaps before reattaching the cabinet doors to their frames.”

“Frenchic paint from the Alfresco range was used to paint the doors.”

“I created this color by combining half and half of the shades Cool Beans and Wise Old Sage.

“I painted all of the doors and cupboard frames with one tin and three coats.”

“After that, I attached some basic bronze cup handles that I bought for around £10 on eBay.”

“I also used Frenchic paint in the shade Dazzle Me to paint the tiles and DC Infosurhoy short summary to cover the work surface.