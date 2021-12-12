Using Iceland bargains, a couple demonstrates how to make a luxurious Christmas dinner in under an hour for less than £5 per person.

A couple reveals how to make a luxurious Christmas dinner for less than £5 per person using Iceland bargains in under an hour.

A COUPLE has revealed how to make Christmas dinner for less than £5 per person in under an hour.

In a recent YouTube video, Dan and Mazzy, who run the YouTube channel Travel Trolls TV, shared their cheap Iceland dinner.

For just £19.65, the couple got a bacon wrapped turkey, bacon and stilton sprouts, carrot baubles, pork and cranberry stuffing, pigs in blankets, beef dripping Yorkshires, roast parsnips, and roast potatoes.

And the couple didn’t cut corners, opting for the Luxury range from a budget supermarket to make their Christmas dinner extra special.

Most importantly, the couple avoided the stress of preparing and peeling vegetables by cooking everything in their packaging for under an hour in the oven.

The packaging claims that the meat and vegetables will feed three to four people, but the couple claims that there were enough leftovers to feed four people, if not more.

“That just goes to show that you can have a wonderful Christmas dinner on a shoestring budget,” Dan says.

“Absolutely incredible, well done Iceland, I strongly advise people to purchase this.”

“You can cook a Christmas dinner in under an hour for less than £5 per person and it will be as good as anything you can get anywhere else for less than £5 per person.”

£3.50 for a turkey wrapped in bacon.

£2.50 bacon and Stilton sprouts

Festive stuffing with pork and cranberries (£3)

£3.50 pigs in blankets

Carrot baubles with chive butter and parsley £2

Yorkshire puddings with dripping beef, £1.50

£2.50 for a pound of luxury chunky roasting vegetables

£1.15 for roast potatoes

£19.65 total