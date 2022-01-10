Using paper bags to soften avocados and ripen bananas is a brilliant idea, according to a woman.

Using paper bags to soften avocados and ripen bananas is a brilliant tip shared by a woman.

A WOMAN has shared a simple method for softening avocados that are too hard to eat, and it only requires a paper bag.

The hack was devised by Veronica Cannady, 31, of New York, and involves simply placing the fruits in a brown bag and storing it somewhere dark for two days.

Veronica told Jam Press, “I hate waiting for avocados to soften and knew there had to be a better way.”

“Ethylene is a hormone found in avocados that causes them to ripen.

“The ethylene is trapped when the avocados are placed in a brown bag.”

“You put the avocado in a paper bag and place it somewhere dark, preferably in the oven or microwave.”

“It’s fantastic – no more weeks of waiting for a ripe avocado.”

She shared the tip on TikTok, where she filmed herself going through the steps to get a perfectly ripe avocado and banana. The video has over 1,200 likes and 13,000 views.

She mashed the fruits in a bowl after leaving them covered and in the oven for two days, revealing a perfectly ripened avocado.

Veronica previously went viral for her “must try” avocado preservation tip.

In a TikTok video, she demonstrates how it works by dipping the leftover avocado half – with the seed still attached – into a cup of water and storing it in the fridge.

“I’ve never stopped doing it since I learned from TikTok that you can put avocados in water and put them in the fridge to keep them from turning brown,” she says.

“Highly recommended.”

This, according to Veronica, keeps the fruit from turning brown before she can eat it.

She discovered that avocados can be stored for two days and still be perfectly fresh.

The video has over 780,000 likes and has been viewed over 10 million times since it was shared on TikTok, with viewers calling it a “must try” tip.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with the team at The United States Sun?

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.