Using two common household items, a woman demonstrates how to clean Pandora jewelry in 5 minutes, leaving it looking brand new.

One woman has transformed her Pandora bracelet in the hopes of teaching others how to make their jewelry look brand new.

Michelle, from New York City, revealed how she kept her jewelry gleaming by using two common household items.

“Hope this helps anyone else! My bracelet looks brand new,” Michelle captioned the video on her TikTok account.

She explained that the hack only took her five minutes in a tweet under the handle @michellemorera_.

“My Pandora bracelet had tarnished due to sulfur contact, and my warranty had run out,” Michelle explained.

“I used boiling water, aluminum foil, one tablespoon of baking soda, and one tablespoon of salt,” she continues.

Michelle soaks her jewelry in the mixture for only five minutes, but the results are amazing.

“Five minutes later,” she says as she shows off her gleaming Pandora bracelet.

The video has received 4.4 million views and numerous comments from TikTok users.

One person remarked, “I wonder if this will work for my ring.”

“Thank you, I needed to know this,” said another.

“It was fantastic.

“Warning…it smells like rotten eggs, thanks for this great tip,” a third person added.

