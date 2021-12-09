Utkarsh Ambudkar on Being Possessed by Hetty and the Outpouring of Love from Viewers in ‘Ghosts’ (Exclusive)

Utkarsh Ambudkar on Being Possessed by Hetty and the Outpouring of Love from Viewers on ‘Ghosts’ (Exclusive)

The delightful freshman comedy Ghosts puts Utkarsh Ambudkar’s Jay in unfamiliar territory on Thursday’s episode, as he steps into the shoes, literally, of Hetty, the hoity-toity lady of the manor played brilliantly by Rebecca Wisocky.

And it couldn’t have happened at a worse time for Jay and Sam (Rose McIver), who are scrambling to welcome a renowned wedding planner (guest star Enrico Colantoni) to their haunted estate for an upcoming wedding ceremony.

A chaotic, yet hilarious, half-hour of shenanigans and tomfoolery ensues.

“When we first started making this show, everyone’s goal was to just create a little bit of a safe space for people to go and enjoy after a long day, a long week, or a long two years,” Ambudkar tells ET.

We’re just here to relieve some tension and introduce people to this crazy world where ghosts exist and some of them don’t wear pants.”

Ambudkar talks about the positive response to the show, being possessed by Hetty, and why he’s desperate for Jean-Claude Van Damme — yes, we’re serious! — to join the Ghosts universe ahead of Thursday’s (seriously funny) episode.

ET: In this week’s episode, you’ll be able to put yourself in the shoes of a different character.

What was it like getting the script and realizing you’d be playing someone else, or Jay’s interpretation of someone else?

Utkarsh Ambudkar: I was simply ecstatic.

Rose, I believe, gets a taste of the absurdity, but Jay remains in the dark.

Playing the straight man has been a lot of fun for me.

It can be perplexing at times, and challenging at others, because there are pages of dialogue that I do not hear.

As an actor, staying engaged and interesting can be difficult, but the chance to play Hetty, whom Rebecca has created such a strong character, is a dream come true.

