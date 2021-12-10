Utkarsh Ambudkar, star of “Ghosts,” teases “Deep Dive” for Season 1’s remaining episodes in 2022 (exclusive)

The fall finale of the freshman hit sitcom Ghosts airs tonight at 9 p.m.

Utkarsh Ambudkar teases to PopCulture.com that the remainder of Season 1 will include a “deep dive” on all our favorite house ghosts. ET on CBS premiered with a laugh-out-loud episode that finds Jay being possessed by Victorian house ghost Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky).

“People will say words to each other and have feelings about those words, and you’ll be like, ‘Whoa,’ and then you’ll be like, ‘Ha ha ha,’ and then sometimes you’ll be like, ‘Awww,'” he said, gesturing to an imaginary teardrop falling down his face.

“However, we’ve got some fantastic special guests.”

Samantha’s mother will be played by Rachel Harris from Lucifer.”

“Sam’s Mom,” a January episode, is featured.

Ambudkar reveals that the couple will have to leave the house for the first time this season on June 6, 2022, to visit a restaurant where her mother died.

Ambudkar says it will be an emotional episode as she tries to see if her mother’s ghost is still present.

He explained, “Sam [played by Rose McIver]has some stuff she needs to clear up, so we go offsite and go on this adventure.”

“They have such a great chemistry.”

They’re fantastic together.”

According to Ambudkar, however, this is not the case.

He explained, “We have a lot of like comedy juggernauts coming into play ghosts that we haven’t met yet and humans that we haven’t met yet.”

“We discover more about Devon [Long’s] character [Thorfinn] and his origins.

We learn a lot about Asher’s Trevor character.

Hetty runs into someone from her past.” Ambudkar also teases that Roman Zaragoza’s Sasappis will have a “big storyline” coming up.

“We’re doing a deep dive on all the ghosts, and Sam and Jay are right in the middle of it.”

We’re just juggling and trying to keep up with all of these spirits all around us.”

Ambudkar is open to anything when it comes to the Joe Port and Joe Wiseman-created sitcom, with PopCulture suggesting that a Freaky Friday-style situation between Sam and Jay could be a funny premise for an episode with the help of Thorfinn’s lightning powers….

