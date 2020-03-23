Utopia-Romy hospitalized

“Like the nice things I share with you, now also a little less nice moment”, Romy starts her emotional message. The Utopia star has been hospitalized again. “Here I am again … But not for something nice like I got Marley.” Apparently there is something “left” in the uterus that needed to be removed.

Romy was “admitted with a high fever yesterday,” she explains on Instagram. “Today the operation and then hopefully home soon. Pfff misery!” But she is not alone, her “two great loves” are with her. The Utopia lady gets a lot of support and get well wishes from her followers.