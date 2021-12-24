V from BTS explains what his BT21 character ‘Tata’ means.

V of BTS Explains the Meaning of His BT21 Character ‘Tata’

V, a member of BTS, is known for his eccentric personality.

When he created his BT21 character, Tata, a creative with a red heart-shaped head, he let his personality shine through.

V explained the significance of this character in the following way.

These musicians are buttery smooth.

They’ve also gotten some pretty sweet brand sponsorships.

These artists created characters that can be found on everything from headbands to alarm clocks to passport cases, thanks to a collaboration with Line Friends Corporation.

RJ (Jin), Chimmy (Jimin), Cooky (Jungkook), Mang (J-Hope), Shooky (Suga), and Koya (RM) each created their own character, as well as Van, the BT21 figure who represents ARMY.

Tata was the nickname V gave to a character he created.

All seven BTS members contributed to the creation of BT21 characters, with one vocalist creating the red-heart creature Tata.

Which BTS member is Tata? V, also known by his real name Kim Taehyung, is BTS’ resident “good boybad boy.”

V elaborated on the meaning of this character during one interview.

With a heart-shaped head, it was only natural that this character represented love.

V, on the other hand, wished for more from his audience.

“I hope it means more than just’spreading love’ when we say ‘Tata spreads love,'” V said in one video, according to a translation.

“It’s fantastic that Tata can help people who have low self-esteem gain confidence, and I believe Tata’s role is to be a missing piece that fills in the gaps.”

Fans of BTS usually buy the BT21 character of their “bias” or favorite member of the group.

Some ARMYs even wear BT21 merch to concerts, attracting the attention of their idols.

During one of his concerts, J-Hope saw an ARMY wearing a Mang headband and gave her his bag.

Jin wore a plush RJ on his headback while on tour with Permission to Dance on Stage in Los Angeles.

ARMYs have seen the BT21 characters in an animated YouTube series, which has garnered millions of views.

V is a member known for his creativity, whether it’s creating Tata or working as the visual director forBe (Deluxe Edition).

V has also released solo songs “Snow Flower” and “Winter Bear” on Youtube, as well as co-writing “Blue and Grey” for BTS.

BTS releases official merchandise, some of it in conjunction with their McDonald’s collaboration, in addition to creating the BT21 characters.

Official merchandise was released at…

